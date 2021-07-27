TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 702.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avaya worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

