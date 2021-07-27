TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,845,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.53. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

