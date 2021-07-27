TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 98,157 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

