TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

