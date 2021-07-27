TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

