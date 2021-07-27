Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,994 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the average volume of 261 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 435.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.