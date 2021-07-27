Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,195% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.