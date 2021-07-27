Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 79,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 35,807 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 917.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 268.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 959.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.