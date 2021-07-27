Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $135,402.10 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

