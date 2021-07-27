Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

