Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

