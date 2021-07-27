Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

