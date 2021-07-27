TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 31,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TranSwitch has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About TranSwitch
