Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.06

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 12970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

