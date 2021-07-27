Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TRD opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.91. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

