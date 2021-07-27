Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON TRD opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.91. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.
Triad Group Company Profile
