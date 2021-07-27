Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$2.66 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$678.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.54.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.