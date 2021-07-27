TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%.
TriNet Group stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.