TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $76.00. TriNet Group shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.
The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.