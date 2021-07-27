Tripio Trading Up 14.8% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $389,456.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00048385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.00793323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.