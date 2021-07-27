Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Head to Head Comparison

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications $3.79 billion 3.65 $513.04 million $0.99 29.34

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 4 4 0 2.50

Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 16.75% 15.06% 5.72%

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

