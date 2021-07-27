tru Independence LLC Buys 824 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

ENTG opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

