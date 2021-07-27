tru Independence LLC Has $842,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Shares of CDAY opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

