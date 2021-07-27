tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $344.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.18 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

