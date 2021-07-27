tru Independence LLC Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

