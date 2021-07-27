True North Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The firm has a market cap of C$673.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.48. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

