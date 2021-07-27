TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

