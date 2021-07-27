Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,656. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

