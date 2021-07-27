Truist Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.43. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

