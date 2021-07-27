TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.22 Million

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $535.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $540.04 million. TTEC posted sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67. TTEC has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

