TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.140-4.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.14-4.32 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

