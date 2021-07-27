TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

