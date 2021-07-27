Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.70 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

