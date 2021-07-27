Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.37% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,063,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of SNSE opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $232.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

