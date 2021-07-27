Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,867 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,531 shares of company stock worth $4,604,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

