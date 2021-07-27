Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 30,988 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $406,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,375,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

