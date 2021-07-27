Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 68,176 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 107,268 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. cut their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of CVI opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.