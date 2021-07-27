Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.