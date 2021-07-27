Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.91% of Turning Point Brands worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

TPB stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $891.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

