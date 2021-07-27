Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.
TRQ stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
