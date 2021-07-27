Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

TRQ stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

