TurtleCoin (TRTL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $124,108.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $124,108.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,875,677,543 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.