Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

