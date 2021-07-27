Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

