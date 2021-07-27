Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.