Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TYMN stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 445.50 ($5.82). The company had a trading volume of 567,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,214. The firm has a market capitalization of £874.25 million and a PE ratio of 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.27.

Get Tyman alerts:

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYMN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.