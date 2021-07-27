Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a growth of 685.5% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 90,914,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,713,906. Ubiquitech Software has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

