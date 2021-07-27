UBS Group AG Acquires 751 Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.71% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EZJ opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

