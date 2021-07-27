UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 341.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

