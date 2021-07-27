UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

