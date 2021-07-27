UBS Group AG Purchases 2,672 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WideOpenWest by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

