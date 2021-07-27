UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The York Water were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The York Water stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.22. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.